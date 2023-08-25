इंडियन आवाज़     25 Aug 2023 11:43:20      انڈین آواز

US: Donald Trump released on bond after surrendering in election subversion case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Former US president Donald Trump, an accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result, spent 20 minutes inside Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail.

Former US president Donald Trump was arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges yesterday at a Georgia jail. He had surrendered  for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. However, the ex president was released on a 200,000 dollars bond. He headed back to his home in New Jersey sfter the release. This marks the fourth time that the former president has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him.
 
Earlier this month, Trump was indicted in Atlanta along with 18 others including his ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani under a racketeering statute normally associated with gang members and organized crime. This comes after the presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination, a contest in which he remains the leading candidate despite broad legal troubles. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مشن چندریان 3 میں جامعہ کے تین سابق طلباء شامل ہیں۔

AMN / NEW DELHI یہ جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے لیے بڑے فخر کا لمحہ ہے کہ ...

اب بورڈ کے امتحانات سال میں دو بار ہوں گے، طلبہ کے پاس بہترین اسکور برقرار رکھنے کا آپشن ہوگا۔

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی نئے تعلیمی نظام کو مقبول بنانے کے لی ...

ملک بھر سے اور بیرونِ ملک سے مبارکباد کے پروگرام موصول ہو رہے ہیں

 چندریان-3 @isroبین الاقوامی برادری نے آج چاند کی سطح پر چندری ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

My Journey with Chandryaan-3

Jamia Alumnous and ISRO Scientist Amit Kumar Bhardwaj shares his experience with mission Chandryaan Amit Ku ...

India on Cloud nine as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon Successfully

Staff Reporter India today created history and joined the Elite Space Club as Chandrayaan-3 Lands Success ...

@Powered By: Logicsart