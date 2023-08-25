US: Donald Trump released on bond after surrendering in election subversion case

Former US president Donald Trump, an accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result, spent 20 minutes inside Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail.

Former US president Donald Trump was arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges yesterday at a Georgia jail. He had surrendered for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. However, the ex president was released on a 200,000 dollars bond. He headed back to his home in New Jersey sfter the release. This marks the fourth time that the former president has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him.



Earlier this month, Trump was indicted in Atlanta along with 18 others including his ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani under a racketeering statute normally associated with gang members and organized crime. This comes after the presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination, a contest in which he remains the leading candidate despite broad legal troubles.