PM Modi to visit Russia to attend BRICS summit in Kazan next week

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, following an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit, held under Russia’s chairmanship, aims to address pressing global issues and is themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During this visit, PM Modi is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with his counterparts from other BRICS nations and invited leaders.

The MEA noted that the summit will serve as a crucial platform for leaders to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and explore future collaboration opportunities.

The origins of the BRICS group date back to 2006, when leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, and China first convened in St. Petersburg. The inaugural BRICS summit took place in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009. The group expanded to include South Africa in September 2010, officially becoming BRICS.

This summit will be the first to feature all 10 BRICS members following the addition of five new countries — Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — last year.

Currently, BRICS encompasses major emerging economies, representing 41% of the global population, accounting for 24% of global GDP, and holding over 16% of the world trade share.

In September, President Putin invited PM Modi for a bilateral meeting on October 22, coinciding with the summit. Putin referred to Modi as a “good friend” during a meeting with India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin said, “We will be expecting Mr. Modi in Kazan. I also suggest holding a bilateral meeting there on October 22 to review our joint work and discuss future prospects.” He further extended his “warmest regards and best wishes” to PM Modi.

This marks PM Modi’s second trip to Russia in 2024, following his July visit for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which he held discussions with President Putin and was awarded Russia’s highest civilian honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. The two leaders also toured the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow.