PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 3 railway stations across Telangana

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually inaugurating three railway stations across Telangana, including an all-women-operated railway station in Begumpet this morning.

Begumpet, the first all-women-operated railway station in the South-Central Railway (SCR), besides Karimnagar and Warangal stations, has been re-developed at an estimated cost of 25 crore rupees each with modern passenger amenities and reflecting the local culture and heritage.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G.Kishan Reddy said, the three Amrit Bharat Stations in Telangana – Begumpet, Warangal and karimnagar – are all set to be dedicated to the public.