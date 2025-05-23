Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Monsoon over Kerala is expected within 2-3 days: IMD

May 22, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of South Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka. Talking exclusively to Akashvani News, IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani said that a low pressure area over East Central Arabian Sea off South Konkan-Goa coast is likely to intensify into depression. He added that the onset of Monsoon over Kerala is expected within the next two to three days. Dr Jenamani said that the monsoon will reach eastern India around 27th May.

