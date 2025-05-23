Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Electric buses to be rolled out for Telangana, Delhi, K’taka & Gujarat

May 22, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy chaired a meeting in New Delhi on the rollout of electric buses under the PM e-Drive Scheme. The session primarily focused on the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has informed that, under the current phase of the PM e-Drive Scheme, nearly 4,500 electric buses will be provided to Bengaluru, 2,000 to Hyderabad, 2,800 to Delhi, 1,000 to Ahmedabad, and 600 buses will be given to Surat.
Addressing the meeting, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that India is taking bold strides toward sustainable urban mobility. He added that the government is not merely allocating electric buses but is shaping the future of India’s transport system with innovation and environmental consciousness. The Minister further emphasized the importance of Centre-State synergy in reinforcing the country’s sustainable transport vision.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Monsoon over Kerala is expected within 2-3 days: IMD

May 22, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 3 railway stations across Telangana

May 22, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Encounter between security forces & terrorists in Kishtwar district

May 22, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

سپریم کورٹ نے وقف ترمیمی قانون کو چیلنج کرنے والی ایک درخواست پر اپنے عبوری حکم کو محفوظ رکھا ہے

23 May 2025 12:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

منظم عالمی رسائی کے تحت بھارت کے پارلیمانی وفود دنیا کے اہم ممالک کیلئے روانہ ہوئے

23 May 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

سندھ طاس معاہدہ تب تک معطل رہے گا جب تک پاکستان دہشت گردی کی حمایت ترک کرنے کے بارے میں کوئی ٹھوس اور معتبر اقدامات نہیں کرتا

22 May 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Shooter Kanak wins India’s first gold medal at Junior World Cup in Germany

22 May 2025 11:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!