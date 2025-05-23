Electric buses to be rolled out for Telangana, Delhi, K’taka & Gujarat

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy chaired a meeting in New Delhi on the rollout of electric buses under the PM e-Drive Scheme. The session primarily focused on the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has informed that, under the current phase of the PM e-Drive Scheme, nearly 4,500 electric buses will be provided to Bengaluru, 2,000 to Hyderabad, 2,800 to Delhi, 1,000 to Ahmedabad, and 600 buses will be given to Surat.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that India is taking bold strides toward sustainable urban mobility. He added that the government is not merely allocating electric buses but is shaping the future of India’s transport system with innovation and environmental consciousness. The Minister further emphasized the importance of Centre-State synergy in reinforcing the country’s sustainable transport vision.