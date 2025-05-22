J&K: Encounter between security forces & terrorists in Kishtwar district

AMN/ WEB DESK

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest area of Singhpora Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in the morning today. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that as per reports contact was established with terrorists after a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in forest area between Shari and Mandral Dhok area on a specific input. During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One army jawan lost his life in the operation. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the woods.