Cleanliness of River Yamuna priority for govt says HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting in New Delhi today to adopt a holistic approach to cleaning the Yamuna River, ensuring the drinking water supply, and improving sewage systems in Delhi. Addressing the meeting, the Home Minister stated that the Yamuna is not just a river but also a symbol of faith, and its cleanliness is a priority for the government. Mr. Shah stressed that plans for the Yamuna River, drinking water, and drainage in Delhi should be made with a 20-year vision. The Union Minister underscored the need to enhance Delhi’s water distribution efficiency, stating that effective water management is essential to ensure the drinking water supply across the city. He also emphasized the use of world-class technology for desilting drains. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present at the meeting.