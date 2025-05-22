Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Cleanliness of River Yamuna priority for govt says HM Amit Shah

May 22, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting in New Delhi today to adopt a holistic approach to cleaning the Yamuna River, ensuring the drinking water supply, and improving sewage systems in Delhi. Addressing the meeting, the Home Minister stated that the Yamuna is not just a river but also a symbol of faith, and its cleanliness is a priority for the government. Mr. Shah stressed that plans for the Yamuna River, drinking water, and drainage in Delhi should be made with a 20-year vision. The Union Minister underscored the need to enhance Delhi’s water distribution efficiency, stating that effective water management is essential to ensure the drinking water supply across the city. He also emphasized the use of world-class technology for desilting drains. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present at the meeting.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!