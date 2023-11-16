PM Modi to lead inaugural session of second Voice of Global South Summit

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the inaugural session of second ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ tomorrow morning. India is hosting the Summit in virtual format. The theme of the inaugural Leaders’ Session is “Together, for Everyone’s Growth, with Everyone’s Trust” and that of the Concluding Leaders’ Session is “Global South: Together for One Future”.



Briefing media in New Delhi today, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the inaugural session will be followed by four parallel Ministerial sessions. These include the sessions by Ministers of External Affairs, Education, Finance and Environment. In the afternoon, four more parallel Ministerial sessions will be held.



Replying to a question, whether the Voice of Global South Summit will discuss the Israel and Palestine issue, Mr Bagchi said the challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed.



The Summit will focus on sharing with the countries of the Global South, the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India’s Presidency. The Summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated toward the common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative, and progressive world order.



India hosted the inaugural Voice of Global South Summit in January this year in a virtual format. This unique initiative brought together 125 countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. Throughout its G20 Presidency, India has worked to ensure that the concerns of the Global South receive due cognizance and that the priorities of the Global South were duly factored in finding solutions to the most pressing global challenges.