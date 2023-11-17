India always underlined need for humanitarian law, civilian casualties should be avoided in Israel-Hamas conflict: MEA

Staff Reporter

India’s External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said India has always underlined the need for humanitarian law, and civilian casualties to be avoided in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Replying to a media query, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has always underlined the need for humanitarian relief and de-escalating the tension. India has sent 38 tonnes of relief material and is looking to send more assistance.



In reply to another query, he said that New Delhi has reiterated the need for nations to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations so that diplomats can discharge their diplomatic obligations. Mr Bagchi said Indian High Commission and consulates in Canada regularly organise consular camps and one such camp was organized near Vancouver on 12th November to provide life certificates to pensioners. He added that event was held successfully despite attempts by a few radical elements to cause trouble.



On reports of Myanmar rebels seeking to control the border with India in Mizoram, the spokesperson said India is concerned with such incidents close to the border. He said New Delhi’s position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is clear. He said India wants cessation of the violence and resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue.

He reiterated India’s call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar. He added that since the current conflict started, a large number of Myanmar citizens have been taking refuge in India. He said local authorities in the concerned neighbouring states have been handling the situation appropriately on humanitarian grounds. India has also been facilitating the return of those who wish to go back to that country.