PM Modi to inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 in New Delhi

By Sudhir Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi tomorrow.

More than 13 thousand farmers from across the country and around one thousand five hundred Agri Startups will participate in the conference. More than one crore farmers, from various institutions are also expected to attend the event virtually. The conference will also witness participation of researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders.

The Prime Minister will also release the 12th installment amount of 16 thousand crore rupees under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi through Direct Benefit Transfer. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of six thousand rupees per year in three equal installments of two thousand rupees each.

So far, more than two lakh crore eligible farmer families have received benefits under PM-KISAN. Our correspondent reports that Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. About three hundred startups will showcase their innovation related to Precision Farming, Post-Harvest and Value Add Solutions, Allied Agriculture and Supply Chain Management among others.

Prime Minister will inaugurate six hundred Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras. Under it the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras in a phased manner.

The Kendras will cater to a wide variety of needs of the farmers and provide agri-inputs, testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilizers and generate awareness among farmers. More than three lakh 30 thousand retail fertilizer shops are planned to be converted into Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras.

During the event, Mr Modi will also launch Bharat Urea Bags, India’s biggest move in fertilizers-One Nation One Fertilizer Scheme for Farmers. The government is making it mandatory for fertilizer companies to market their goods under the brand name Bharat to standardize fertilizer brands across the nation.