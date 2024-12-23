PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to newly recruits through video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on Monday through video conferencing. Mr. Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. Akashvani Correspondent reports that the Rozgar Mela will be organized at 45 locations across the country.

The Rozgar Mela was launched in October 2022 and 13 such melas have been organized at national level in 50 cities so far. Lakhs of appointment letters have been issued to youth in these melas marking a step towards filling the vacant posts in various government departments and Ministries. The new recruits will join Ministries and Departments like Home Affairs, Posts, Higher Education, Health and Family Welfare, Financial Services, among others. Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation amongst youth. It is providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their participation in nation building and self-empowerment.