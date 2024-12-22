Students send bomb threats to their schools, they wanted to postpone exams: Delhi Police

Students wanted to postpone exams, sent bomb threats to their own schools: Delhi Police

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Delhi Police on Sunday revealed that bomb threat emails sent to two schools in Rohini were sent by their own students as they wanted to postpone their exams as they were unprepared.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has discovered that at least two schools in the Rohini district received threatening emails from their own students, who wanted to postpone exams due to lack of preparation.

“After an investigation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, it was found that the emails were sent by two different students from the same school. Both students admitted to sending the emails to avoid their exams,” a Delhi Police official said.

“Since both were minors, they were counselled and released,” the police added.

On December 14, the Delhi Police Special Cell identified a student from a private school as the sender of a bomb threat email to a school in Paschim Vihar. Upon tracing the IP address, the police located the student’s home. During questioning, the student confessed to the act and was subsequently counselled. The police issued a warning to his parents to monitor his behaviour.

Between December 13 and 17, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, with a total of 30 schools being targeted with hoax threats on December 13 alone.

On November 19, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government and police to devise a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), to handle bomb threats and related emergencies. The court set an eight-week deadline for implementing these measures.

During counseling, the students confessed to their actions, and their parents were warned about the incident. The students also said that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools.