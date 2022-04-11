FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi to be honoured with first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, instituted in the memory of the veteran singer who passed away in February this year.

In a press release, Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan informed that the award ceremony will be held on 24th of April at Mumbai’s Shanmukhanand Hall. It added that the award will be given annually to a person who has made a path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contribution to the nation and its people.

The organization said, Mr. Modi is an international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership. Calling Mr. Modi an inspiration, the organization said, he is one of the greatest leaders that India has seen in its glorious history.

Among the other awardees will be singer Rahul Despande, who will receive the Master Deenanath Award besides three other special awardees including veteran actress Asha Parekh, actor Jackie Shroff and the Mumbai Dabbawalas, represented by Nutan Tiffin Suppliers.

A musical show called ‘Swarlatanjali’ will also be organized after the award ceremony featuring singers like Roop Kumar Rathod, Priyanka Barwe, and Hariharan.

