PM Modi speaks to Iran president, expresses deep concern at recent escalations

Jun 22, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed deep concern at the recent escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. In a social media post on Sunday, Mr Modi highlighted that they discussed about the current situation in detail. Prime Minister Modi reiterated call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.


President Pezeshkian briefed Prime Minister Modi in detail and shared his perspective on the current situation in the region. Mr Modi conveyed that India was on the side of peace and humanity.


Prime Minister thanked President Pezeshkian for the continued support being extended for safe return and repatriation of the Indian community. The two leaders reiterated shared commitment to continue to work for strengthening bilateral cooperation in different areas including trade and economic cooperation, Science and Technology and people-to-people ties.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को ईरान के राष्ट्रपति मसऊद पेज़ेश्कियन से टेलीफोन पर बातचीत की और ईरान व इज़राइल के बीच चल रहे संघर्ष में हालिया तनाव बढ़ने पर गहरी चिंता व्यक्त की।

श्री मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी दी कि दोनों नेताओं के बीच मौजूदा हालात पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। प्रधानमंत्री ने तत्काल तनाव कम करने, संवाद और कूटनीति के ज़रिए समाधान निकालने तथा क्षेत्र में जल्द से जल्द शांति, सुरक्षा और स्थिरता बहाल करने की अपील दोहराई।

राष्ट्रपति पेज़ेश्कियन ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को मौजूदा हालात पर विस्तार से जानकारी दी और ईरान की स्थिति से अवगत कराया। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने स्पष्ट रूप से कहा कि भारत हमेशा शांति और मानवता के पक्ष में खड़ा है।

प्रधानमंत्री ने ईरान में रह रहे भारतीय नागरिकों की सुरक्षित वापसी और पुनर्वास में निरंतर सहयोग देने के लिए राष्ट्रपति पेज़ेश्कियन का आभार जताया। दोनों नेताओं ने व्यापार, आर्थिक सहयोग, विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी, और जनता से जनता के संपर्क जैसे क्षेत्रों में द्विपक्षीय सहयोग को और मजबूत करने की साझा प्रतिबद्धता दोहराई।

