Saudi Crown Prince holds talks with GCC, French and Italian leaders amid regional conflicts

AMN / WEB DESK

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a series of phone calls on Sunday with the leaders of several Gulf Cooperation Council countries GCC to discuss the escalating situation in the region following recent attacks on Iran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed spoke separately with King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait.

He also received a phone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The discussions focused on the latest regional developments, including continued Israeli attacks on Iran and the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the US earlier on Sunday.

The leaders affirmed the unity and solidarity of GCC member states in light of the current tensions and stressed the importance of collective efforts to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and pursue diplomatic solutions to the crisis, SPA added.

The crown prince also received a phone call on Sunday from French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

They discussed developments in the region and the repercussions of the escalation of tensions in the region following the US strikes.

Prince Mohammed affirmed to Macron and Meloni the Kingdom’s position on the need to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve all disputes through diplomatic means. SPA

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia on Sunday expressed its “great concern” following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, according to a statement by the foreign ministry on X.

The Saudi ministry statement “affirmed its condemnation and denunciation of violating the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing the need to exert all efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate, and avoid escalation.”

The Kingdom also called on the international community to boost efforts in such “highly sensitive circumstances” to reach a political solution to end the crisis.