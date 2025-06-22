How UN, Muslim World reacted over US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia expressed on Sunday its “great concern” following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, according to a statement by the foreign ministry on X.

The Saudi ministry statement “affirmed its condemnation and denunciation of violating the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing the need to exert all efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate, and avoid escalation.”

The Kingdom also called on the international community to boost efforts in such “highly sensitive circumstances” to reach a political solution to end the crisis.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates urged on Sunday an immediate halt to escalation to “avoid serious repercussions” in the region following strikes by the US on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

It warned that such actions could lead the region to “new levels of instability,” according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed held phone calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as the leaders of Kuwait and Qatar to discuss the latest developments following the attacks on Iran.

The conversations focused on the need to de-escalate tensions and restore regional stability, with all sides urging restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy, Emirates News Agency reported.

Egypt

Egypt has expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Iran, warning of the risks posed by a rapidly escalating situation that could threaten the security and stability of the entire region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt said the ongoing escalation could have serious consequences for both regional and international peace.

The statement stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states and adhering to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Egypt called on all concerned parties to exercise restraint, prioritize dialogue, and pursue peaceful solutions, emphasizing that resorting to military options would only lead to greater instability.

Qatar

Qatar, host of the biggest US military base in the Middle East, on Sunday said it feared serious repercussions after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. The foreign ministry “warns that the current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels”, a statement said.

“It calls on all parties to exercise wisdom, restraint, and to avoid further escalation.”

Oman

Oman, which was mediating nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, on Sunday strongly condemned US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

The Gulf sultanate “expresses deep concern, denunciation and condemnation of the escalation resulting from the direct air strikes launched by the United States on sites in the Islamic Republic of Iran”, the official Oman News Agency said.

Lebanon

Lebanese president Joseph Aoun, in statement released by the Lebanese Presidency on X, meanwhile said: “Lebanon, its leadership, parties, and people, are aware today, more than ever before, that it has paid a heavy price for the wars that erupted on its land and in the region. It is unwilling to pay more, and there is no national interest in doing so, especially since the cost of these wars was and will be greater than its ability to bear.”

“The bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities raises fears of an escalation of tensions that could threaten security and stability in more than one region and country.

“The President of the Republic calls for restraint and the launch of constructive and serious negotiations to restore stability to the countries of the region and avoid further killing and destruction,” the statement added.

Iraq

Iraq warned on Sunday that the US attacks on its neighbor Iran’s nuclear facilities threaten peace and stability in the Middle East.

Iraq “expresses its deep concern and strong condemnation of the targeting of nuclear facilities” in Iran, government spokesperson Basim Alawadi said. “This military escalation constitutes a grave threat to peace and security in the Middle East and poses serious risks to regional stability,” he added.

UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meanwhile slammed US President Donald Trump’s decision to order US military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “dangerous escalation.”

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security,” he said in a statement.

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” he said.

Guterres called on member states to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law.

“At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace,” he said.

The president of the UN General Assembly, Philemon Yang, also issued a statement, saying he was “deeply alarmed” by the attacks.

“I reiterate that we cannot afford further military escalation in the Middle East. I call on all parties to engage in diplomacy and pursue dialogue in order to settle any disputes in accordance with the UN Charter and international law,” he said.

“Military might does not bring durable peace, dialogue does. The people in the Middle East need peace and not more wars,” he added.

Other countries began reacting Sunday with calls for diplomacy and words of caution:

Turkiye

Turkiye warned Sunday the US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities risked escalating the Iran-Israel conflict to a global level that could have “catastrophic” consequences.

“The ongoing developments could cause the regional conflict to escalate to a global level. We do not want this catastrophic scenario to come to life,” the foreign ministry indicating Turkiye was “deeply concerned about the possible consequences.”

Pakistan

Pakistan, in a statement, said it “condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region.”

“We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter.

“The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond.”