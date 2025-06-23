Iran: Khamenei condemns US attacks, vows harsh and decisive response

AMN

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, fiercely condemned the US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, branding them an act of aggression that demands a harsh and decisive response. He vowed that the enemies will face severe punishment for their reckless provocation.

The supreme leader of Iran shared his first response to the US strike on three nuclear facilities. On X. he wrote, “The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now.”