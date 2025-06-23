Iran FM Araghchi in Moscow, says will hold ‘crucial meeting’ with Putin

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to mediapersons upon arrival in Moscow early on Monday.



Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Moscow for high-level talks early on Monday, said he will hold a crucial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss joint responses to emerging threats and shared challenges.

The meeting comes a day after the United States carried out an unprovoked aggression on Iranian soil, targeting three peaceful nuclear facilities.

The American aggression followed more than a week of Israeli attacks, which began last Friday with the assassination of senior military commanders, scientists and ordinary civilians, prompting Iran to launch a large-scale retaliatory operation.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Moscow, Araghchi stressed the significance of the visit.

“Given the current exceptional circumstances in the region, it is essential that Iran and Russia engage in closer, more precise, and more serious consultations,” he said.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that these events have added urgency and depth to discussions with Moscow, including with President Putin.

“Naturally, our talks this time will be more serious and cover broader dimensions,” he said, suggesting that the talks would focus on American aggression and the Iranian response.

“We will have important and serious discussions with President Putin, and I am confident that the outcomes will benefit both countries.”

Earlier on Sunday, addressing a press conference in Istanbul, Araghchi announced that he will hold “serious consultations” with Putin during his visit to Moscow, amid escalating regional tensions fueled by Israeli and American aggression against Iran.

“I will travel to Moscow this evening and meet with President Putin. Russia is a friendly country to Iran, and we share strategic partnerships. We have always maintained close consultations and coordinated our positions,” he said in Istanbul.

He noted that Russia remains a key player in the nuclear negotiations with Iran, noting that Tehran has kept Moscow informed of all developments in recent diplomatic contacts.