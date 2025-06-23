Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

Iran says Israeli aggression include attacks on hospitals, ambulances

Jun 23, 2025

WEB DESK

The ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran has extended to the healthcare system as well, with airstrikes targeting at least three hospitals and six ambulances in one week, according to Iranian Press TV.

These attacks have killed many medical professionals, including a female gynaecologist and a paediatrician with her 3-year-old child, while injuring many other healthcare workers, report said..

The indiscriminate assault on Iran’s medical community is part of a broader pattern of violence that echoes the systematic destruction of hospitals and clinics in Gaza amid the genocide that completed 600 days recently.

It lays bare, yet again, the Israeli regime’s flagrant disregard for international humanitarian law and the West’s glaring double standards in reacting to such atrocities.

“We are facing a regime that does not recognize any boundary, any law, or any humanitarian principles,” Iran’s health minister Dr. Mohammad Reza Zafarqandi said earlier this week, condemning the Israeli strikes. “Even medical workers and patients are not spared.”

