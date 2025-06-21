Sonia Gandhi slams Modi Govt’s silence on Israel offensive in Gaza, Iran

‘Disturbing departure from moral, diplomatic traditions’, says Congress Supremo

“It is still not too late. India must speak clearly, act responsibly, and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue in West Asia”.

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has strongly criticised the Narendra Modi government for its silence on Israel’s military actions in Gaza and its aggression towards Iran, calling it a “disturbing departure” from India’s historic moral and diplomatic values.

In a sharply-worded opinion piece published in The Hindu, titled “It is still not too late for India’s voice to be heard”, Gandhi lamented that India has abandoned its long-held position advocating for a peaceful two-state solution—one that envisions an independent Palestine coexisting with Israel.

“New Delhi’s silence on the devastation in Gaza and the recent escalation against Iran is more than just a diplomatic lapse—it is a surrender of values,” she wrote. Gandhi argued that India’s traditional foreign policy had always been rooted in moral clarity, non-alignment, and support for international peace. “The government’s refusal to speak up now not only diminishes India’s global standing but also undermines our ethical legacy.”

She called upon the Modi government to urgently course-correct. “It is still not too late. India must find its voice, act with responsibility, and actively engage through diplomatic channels to help de-escalate the situation in West Asia,” she urged.

Gandhi also took a swipe at former US President Donald Trump, pointing out the irony in his approach to the Middle East. “It is deeply disappointing that Donald Trump—who once decried America’s endless wars and the military-industrial complex—is now seen following a path of dangerous escalation,” she wrote.

The Congress leader’s intervention comes at a time when the humanitarian situation in Gaza has sharply worsened and tensions with Iran are heightening global anxieties. Her remarks reflect a broader concern that India’s silence may be interpreted as complicity, or at least indifference, to mounting violence and civilian suffering.