Stretching Across the Globe: India’s Yoga Day Aims for Health and Harmony

Against the picturesque backdrop of Visakhapatnam’s beachfront, India today orchestrated a monumental celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IYD), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its helm. More than just an annual observance, this year’s IYD, themed “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” underscored India’s profound vision of interconnected well-being, both human and planetary, echoing the ancient philosophy of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ (May all be free from disease).

Since its inception in 2015, when India’s proposal to observe June 21st as IYD garnered unprecedented support at the United Nations General Assembly, yoga has transcended cultural boundaries to become a powerful global health movement.

Prime Minister Modi, who has personally led celebrations from iconic locations worldwide, including New York’s UN Headquarters and Srinagar, reflected on this transformative journey. “The essence of yoga is ‘to unite’,” he remarked, noting with pride how it has become an integral part of millions of lives globally, from Divyang individuals engaging with yogic texts in Braille to scientists practicing in space.

The Prime Minister’s address in Visakhapatnam, where he joined a Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session alongside nearly 5 lakh participants, was broadcast live to over 3.5 lakh “Yoga Sangam” events across India. Innovative initiatives like “Yoga with Family” and “Yoga Unplugged” contests further amplified mass participation, especially among youth, through digital platforms like MyGov and MyBharat.

“Yoga for One Earth, One Health”: A Holistic Vision

The core message of this year’s IYD resonated deeply with the urgent need for a holistic approach to global health. Prime Minister Modi elucidated that the theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” highlights a fundamental truth: human well-being is intrinsically linked to the health of our planet. “Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness and guides us on a journey toward oneness with the world,” he asserted. It teaches us, he explained, that “we are not isolated individuals but integral parts of nature,” transitioning us from “Me to We.”

This philosophy of collective welfare, deeply ingrained in Indian culture, promotes thinking beyond self-interest for the betterment of all humanity. Amidst rising global stress and instability, the Prime Minister presented yoga as “the pause button humanity needs, to breathe, to balance, to become whole again.” He issued a fervent appeal for “Yoga for Humanity 2.0,” where “Inner Peace becomes Global Policy,” urging nations to integrate yoga into their lifestyles and public policies to foster a peaceful, balanced, and sustainable world.

Pan-India Engagement: From Monuments to Parliament

The spirit of IYD permeated every corner of the nation. Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, participated in celebrations at the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) in Faridabad, Delhi-NCR, where over 400 attendees embraced the practice.

In a captivating blend of heritage and wellness, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, hosted yoga sessions at 81 iconic heritage sites nationwide. From the ancient steps of Adalaj Ki Vav in Gujarat to the majestic Sun Temple in Konark, these historical backdrops became vibrant centers for mass participation. The live-streaming of Prime Minister Modi’s address across these sites further unified the experience, showcasing yoga as a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage. Union Ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Mehrangarh Fort and Manohar Lal Khattar at Jantar Mantar, also joined these significant events, underscoring yoga’s national importance.

Meanwhile, in the heart of India’s democracy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led celebrations within the Parliament premises, with hundreds of MPs, former members, and Secretariat staff embracing the Common Yoga Protocol. Shri Birla underscored yoga’s role in achieving “harmony between the body, mind, and soul,” emphasizing its relevance in today’s scientific age for stress management, inner strength, and enhanced focus. He also led a mass yoga session organized by the Brahma Kumaris at the Red Fort, commending their global efforts in promoting peace through Raj Yoga and Gyan Yoga.

Innovating for a Healthier Future: Research and Global Reach

Beyond mass participation, India is actively bolstering the scientific foundation of yoga. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that leading medical institutions in the country are dedicated to yoga research, aiming to establish its scientific relevance within contemporary medical practices. He lauded AIIMS, New Delhi, for its significant contributions, citing research on yoga’s positive impact on cardiac and neurological disorders, as well as women’s health and mental well-being.

The “Heal in India” initiative, gaining global traction, positions India as a premier destination for wellness tourism. To further this, the Prime Minister announced the provision of special e-Ayush visas, designed to facilitate international access to India’s holistic wellness ecosystem. This includes standardized practices through the Common Yoga Protocol, a Yoga Certification Board that has trained over 6.5 lakh volunteers, and the inclusion of a 10-day yoga module in medical colleges. Trained yoga teachers are also being deployed across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, reinforcing a comprehensive approach to health.

Addressing the growing global challenge of obesity, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his appeal from his “Mann Ki Baat” program to reduce oil consumption by 10 percent in daily diets, integrating it with yoga practice for a healthier lifestyle.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi urged for yoga to become a true “jan andolan” – a people’s movement – envisioning a world where “every individual begin their day with yoga to bring balance in life, and every society embrace yoga to be free of stress.” His ultimate aspiration: “Yoga should serve as a thread that weaves humanity together, Yoga for One Earth, One Health should become a global resolution.”

(R. Suryamurthy is a senior economic journalist based in Delhi)