Iran condemns U.S. military attack on peaceful nuclear sites

Jun 22, 2025

Iran has strongly condemned the U.S. military attack on its nuclear facilities, calling it a grave violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. The Iranian Foreign Ministry labelled the strike a brutal act of aggression and held the United States fully responsible for the consequences.

In a statement released hours after the US strike, Iran accused the U.S. of acting in coordination with Israel, which Iran described as a genocidal regime. It claimed the attack targeted peaceful nuclear sites that are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Iranian government urged the United Nations, its Security Council, and the IAEA to take urgent action, calling for an emergency UN meeting to condemn the attack and hold the U.S. accountable. It also criticised the IAEA for alleged bias, accusing its leadership of enabling the strike by siding with warmongering nations.

Iran warned that international silence on the matter would set a dangerous precedent and undermine global law and diplomacy.

