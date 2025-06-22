Iran Launches Fresh Missile Barrage on Israel, Targets Airport and Military Bases

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the strikes were launched in response to recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, marking a dangerous escalation in the ongoing West Asian conflict that has now entered its second week.

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major escalation, Iran has launched the third wave of its “True Promise” missile campaign, firing at least 20 ballistic missiles towards key Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion International Airport and multiple military installations. The strikes come amid rising regional tensions and follow a series of confrontations between the two adversaries. Initial reports suggest damage to infrastructure, but the full extent of casualties and destruction is yet to be confirmed.

At least 23 people were wounded by Iranian missiles in Haifa, with three seriously injured, including a teenager, while a woman died of a heart attack in Karmiel. Israeli officials report that at least 18 Iranian missiles penetrated Israel’s missile defence system overnight, representing what sources describe as the highest percentage of successful hits this year. The Iranian missile barrage consisted of approximately 30 ballistic missiles, according to Israeli defence sources, with precision-guided solid and liquid fuel missiles alongside Shahed 136 suicide drones targeting central occupied Palestine and Ben Gurion Airport.

Iran’s extensive network of allied proxy groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and various militias in Iraq, is expected to intensify attacks on U.S. allies and strategic interests, potentially expanding the conflict into Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and beyond.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for the world’s oil and natural gas, could be closed or partially blocked, causing oil prices to surge dramatically and triggering inflation across major economies. Global supply chains would also suffer, with shipping routes through the Red Sea and Persian Gulf rendered unsafe. Rerouting via alternative paths, such as around the Cape of Good Hope, would significantly increase freight costs and delivery times, hitting global trade hard. Foreign investment in the region would likely collapse, with capital flight halting key development initiatives and crippling already fragile economies.

Israel Too launches fresh strikes on Iran after U.S. hits nuclear sites

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Israeli military said it launched a fresh series of strikes today targeting military targets including missile launchers in western Iran, after the United States attacked the country’s nuclear sites.

In social media post, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said, the air force began a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran, adding it had struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory.