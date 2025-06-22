IAEA: No Radiation Detected After U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

AMN

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that there has been no rise in radiation levels following the recent U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. In a statement shared on social media, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said off-site radiation monitoring shows no increase so far. It added that further assessments are ongoing and more updates will be shared as information becomes available.

In response to the situation, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced that an emergency meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors will be held tomorrow. He described the situation in Iran as urgent and said the agency is closely monitoring developments.

Meanwhile, Iran’s top nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami, has written to the IAEA demanding an investigation into the U.S. airstrikes. Tehran has urged the agency to formally condemn the attacks.

This marks the IAEA’s first official reaction since the strikes were carried out on three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.