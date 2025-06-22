Over 1,000 Participate in International Day of Yoga Celebrations in Qatar

The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Qatar with enthusiastic participation from over 1,000 people, bringing together members of the Indian community and yoga practitioners in a vibrant display of unity and well-being. Organised by the Indian Embassy in collaboration with the Indian Sports Centre, the event took place at the Ideal Indian School in Doha. The program featured a rhythmic yoga display by children, a yoga quiz, a challenge session, guided meditation, and a mass yoga practice based on the Common Yoga Protocol. The event highlighted yoga’s growing global appeal and reinforced its role in fostering physical, mental, and cultural harmony.

