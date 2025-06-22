Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 1,000 Participate in International Day of Yoga Celebrations in Qatar

Jun 22, 2025
Over 1,000 Participate in 11th International Day of Yoga Celebrations in Qatar

The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Qatar with enthusiastic participation from over 1,000 people, bringing together members of the Indian community and yoga practitioners in a vibrant display of unity and well-being. Organised by the Indian Embassy in collaboration with the Indian Sports Centre, the event took place at the Ideal Indian School in Doha. The program featured a rhythmic yoga display by children, a yoga quiz, a challenge session, guided meditation, and a mass yoga practice based on the Common Yoga Protocol. The event highlighted yoga’s growing global appeal and reinforced its role in fostering physical, mental, and cultural harmony.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi speaks to Iran president, expresses deep concern at recent escalations

Jun 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran condemns U.S. military attack on peaceful nuclear sites

Jun 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Barrage on Israel, Targets Airport and Military Bases

Jun 22, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

وزیر اعظم مودی اور ایرانی صدر کی گفتگو، ایران-اسرائیل کشیدگی پر گہری تشویش کا اظہار

22 June 2025 7:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ईरान के राष्ट्रपति से की बात, ईरान-इज़राइल संघर्ष में बढ़ते तनाव पर जताई गहरी चिंता

22 June 2025 7:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi speaks to Iran president, expresses deep concern at recent escalations

22 June 2025 6:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Air India Flight from Birmingham to Delhi Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

22 June 2025 6:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!