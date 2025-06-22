Iran launches fresh missile attacks on Israel following US action

WEB DESK

In response to the U.S. airstrikes on its three nuclear facilities, Iran launched over 30 ballistic missiles at Israel early today. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the missile attack, which hit several areas across central Israel, including Haifa. The missiles struck several locations across central Israel. Notably, one hit Haifa without any prior warning sirens, raising alarm over possible gaps in the missile alert system.

Emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) reported 16 injuries, including two children. Civilians in other regions were sent to bomb shelters. It added that emergency teams are currently responding to over 10 impact sites, assisting casualties and assessing damage caused by missile strikes and shrapnel.

Sirens did sound in other parts of the country, prompting civilians to rush into bomb shelters as instructed by the Home Front Command.