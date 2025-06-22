Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

Bangladesh joins tri-nation meeting with China & Pakistan in Kunming

Jun 22, 2025

Bangladesh, China and Pakistan held an informal trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 9th China-South Asia Exposition and the 6th China-South Asia Cooperation meeting in Kunming on Thursday. A Bangladesh foreign ministry’s press release issued last night said, Bangladesh’s former Acting Foreign Secretary, Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Pakistani Additional Foreign Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui led their respective delegations in the meeting.

During the meeting, the three sides exchanged views on possible trilateral cooperation on the basis of mutual trust, understanding and shared vision for peace, prosperity and stability in the region, the release added. They identified several areas for deeper cooperation, including infrastructure, connectivity, trade, investment, healthcare, agriculture, maritime affairs, ICT, disaster preparedness and climate change issues, it added.

The three sides agreed to forge cooperation on the principles of openness, inclusivity, good neighbourliness and a win-win situation.

Siddique mentioned that as partners in the Belt and Road Initiative, the three nations could work together in aligning respective national visions with the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. He stressed the importance of forging a robust partnership among the three friendly nations to deliver real benefits to their peoples and to improve their livelihoods, said the release.

