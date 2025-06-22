Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

Air Travel Disrupted Across West Asia After U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Jun 22, 2025

Air travel across the West Asia continues to face major disruptions after the United States launched air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Airlines are now avoiding large parts of the region’s airspace due to growing security concerns, causing delays, longer flight times, and increased costs.

According to flight tracking service FlightRadar24, commercial planes are being rerouted to avoid flying over countries like Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel. Instead, they are taking longer paths over safer areas such as the Caspian Sea, Egypt, or Saudi Arabia. This change is leading to higher fuel consumption and more expensive flight operations.

The situation in the region remains tense with increased missile and drone attacks. Safe Airspace, an aviation risk monitoring group, warned that the US strikes could lead to higher risks for American airlines flying near the Wes Asia countries.

