Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Returns Home After Visits to Thailand & Sri Lanka

Apr 7, 2025
PM Modi Returns After Successful Visits to Thailand & Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi after concluding his successful visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka. In the first leg of his visit, Mr Modi reached Bangkok in Thailand to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. After that, he travelled to Colombo for a state visit at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayake.

Before reaching New Delhi, Mr Modi visited Tamil Nadu, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Pamban Railway Bridge in Rameswaram. He also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various rail and road projects worth over 8,300 crore rupees in Tamil Nadu.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu to hold delegation level talks with her Portuguese counterpart

Apr 7, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

M.A. Baby elected general secretary of CPI(M)

Apr 6, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 becomes Act as President Murmu gives assent to it

Apr 6, 2025

You missed

HEALTH

World Health Day 2025

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

More than 50 nations start negotiations with the US after tariffs announcement

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

World Health Day 2025 being observed globally with theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Bangladesh receives record-high $3.29 billion in inward remittances in Mar 2025

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!