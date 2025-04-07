PM Modi Returns Home After Visits to Thailand & Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi after concluding his successful visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka. In the first leg of his visit, Mr Modi reached Bangkok in Thailand to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. After that, he travelled to Colombo for a state visit at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayake.

Before reaching New Delhi, Mr Modi visited Tamil Nadu, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Pamban Railway Bridge in Rameswaram. He also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various rail and road projects worth over 8,300 crore rupees in Tamil Nadu.