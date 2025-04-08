PM Modi Meets Dubai Crown Prince, Boosts India-UAE Strategic Ties

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, today in New Delhi. In a social media post, Mr Modi said Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said this special visit reaffirms India-UAE’s deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future.

Earlier today, the visiting dignitary held meetings with External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the Crown Prince’s positive sentiments regarding the wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties between the two nations.

The defence minister said in a social media post that the meeting was productive. He said that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE is of immense priority for India. He added that in the coming years, India is eager to work closely in areas such as defence cooperation, co-production and co-development projects, innovation and technology. He emphasised that both India and the UAE are committed to working towards peace and prosperity in the region.

The Crown Prince arrived in New Delhi this morning. Minister of State Suresh Gopi received him at the airport in the national capital. This is his first official visit to India as the Crown Prince of Dubai. He is accompanied by several ministers, senior government officials and a high-level business delegation.