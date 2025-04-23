PM Modi returns from Saudi Arabia; holds review meeting with EAM, top officials

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Apr 23, 2025
PM Modi returns New Delhi, cutting short Saudi Arabia visit; holds review meeting with EAM, top officials

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in New Delhi this morning after cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit in view of the Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Modi, who was on a two-day visit to the country, also skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia. Immediately on his arrival, Mr Modi took a brief meeting at the airport and took stock of the situation with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials.

HM Amit Shah holds high-level review meeting in Srinagar, set to visit Pahalgam attack site

Union Home Minister Mr Amit Shah held a high-level review meeting with senior officials in Srinagar after the dastardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The Home Minister is scheduled to visit the site of the terrorist attack along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today. He is also expected to interact with eyewitnesses and visit the hospitals where the injured are being treated.

Union Home Minister landed in Srinagar last night and proceeded directly to Raj Bhawan. Earlier, the Home Minister also held a meeting with the concerned officials through video conferencing over the incident. Expressing his anguish, Mr Shah asserted that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

Apr 23, 2025
Apr 23, 2025
Apr 23, 2025

