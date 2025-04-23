Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi meets Muslim World League Chief in Jeddah

Apr 23, 2025
The Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jeddah. He strongly condemned the ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered deepest condolences on the innocent lives lost.

Mr Modi recalled his meeting with the Secretary General in July 2023 in New Delhi. He appreciated the role of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, advocating moderation and advancing social cohesion and harmony.

The Prime Minister commended the firm stand of the Muslim World League against extremism, terrorism and violence. Recalling India’s age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Mr Modi noted that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity. India’s incredible diversity is a valuable strength that has given shape to its vibrant society and polity.

