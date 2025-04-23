President Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi condemn Pahalgam terror attack

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Terming it as shocking and painful, the President said it is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. The President said, Attacking innocent citizens is utterly appalling and unpardonable. She expressed condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. In a social media post, Mr Dhankhar said that such acts of violence are reprehensible and deserve our strongest condemnation.



Prime Minister Modi said, those behind the heinous act will not be spared and will be brought to justice. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said, their evil agenda will never succeed. He also expressed his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the injured to recover at the earliest. Mr Modi added that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Leaders across party lines have strongly condemned the terror attack. Union Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has said the Narendra Modi Government follows a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and those involved in this heinous act will not be spared. He said the Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation. Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said the dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also condemned the cowardly attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. Bihar Chief Minister and senior JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and LJP (R) Chief Chirag Paswan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav have also condemned the incident.