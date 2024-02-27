PM Modi on two-day visit to Tamil Nadu

AMN / CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu today. On the first leg of his visit to the State, he is scheduled to address a massive public meeting arranged by the State BJP Unit.

State President K. Annamalai will be completing his yatra at the venue of the public meeting at Palladam, Tiruppur. Tiruppur is predominantly a semi-arid region that receives rainfall during the southwest and the northeast monsoon.

Tiruppur has over ten thousand garment manufacturing industries and is also called the knitwear capital of the Country. Tiruppur is also enlisted in the top 20 cities in the number of billionaires last year. Tiruppur Kumaran also known as Kodi Kaatha Kumaran was an Indian revolutionary who was a freedom fighter. The Prime Minister will address the gathering from a lotus-shaped dias where arrangements have been made to seat five lakh people. Later in the evening, he will inaugurate the TVS Open Mobility platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence at Madurai. The initiatives are to support the growth of the MSMEs in the Country and help them to formalise operations, integrate with global value chains and become self-reliant in it.

The Integrated mobility platform provides key solutions to manage urban traffic by integrating different modes of transport. This will provide smart travel by simplifying route travelling and can communicate the best possible way to reach the destination for the benefit of the traveller and also reduce the number of vehicles on the road and make transportation more sustainable.

The concept is fast-catching in the global arena, especially in Asia, the most populated continent where 60 percent of the world’s population is living. In India, there are 79 mobility companies and startups. Nine Companies including Ola Electric, Ather, Blue Smart, and Bounce have invested up to an amount of 3525 million dollars in the Country. Premier research institutions have been instrumental in providing solutions in cloud-based platforms for data access. it is also the growing trend of businesses to offer remote working options to allow the use of laptops, and mobile devices for business purposes.

Different types of traditional, micro-mobility, ride hailing and new mobility models and services have been introduced under the E Amrit Scheme in the Country. There are 380 electric vehicle manufacturers and service providers in the Country shaping the future of smart solutions for easy, sustainable transportation. Mr.Modi will also attend a puja at the famous Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai also called a sleepless active city. Tomorrow Mr.Modi will launch Rs. 17 thousand 300 Crore worth of projects at Tuticorin and will attend a public meeting at Tirunelveli.