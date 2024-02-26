इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2024 10:13:46      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Modi govt has taken concrete steps for better health services during last 10 years: UP CM Yogi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
AMN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-AIIMS, built in 5 states of the country including Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. With the joint contribution of the Central and State Governments, a 100-bed Critical Care Block in Rae Bareli AIIMS was also dedicated to the public. In this regard, in a programme organized in Rae Bareli. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the years-old demand of the people of Rae Bareli and surrounding areas was fulfilled today.
He said that during the last ten years, the Modi government has taken concrete steps for better health services and facilities, the benefits of which are being availed by the common people.On this occasion, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the result of Prime Minister Modi’s vision is that the number of medical colleges in the country is increasing rapidly. He said that during the last years, ten crore people have got the benefit of Jan Aushadhi Yojana.

Union Minister of State for Health, Dr. SP Singh Baghel, while mentioning the achievements of the government, said that health services are expanding rapidly in the country. He said that Uttar Pradesh has also made a distinct place for itself in the field of health services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart