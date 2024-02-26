Modi govt has taken concrete steps for better health services during last 10 years: UP CM Yogi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-AIIMS, built in 5 states of the country including Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. With the joint contribution of the Central and State Governments, a 100-bed Critical Care Block in Rae Bareli AIIMS was also dedicated to the public. In this regard, in a programme organized in Rae Bareli. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the years-old demand of the people of Rae Bareli and surrounding areas was fulfilled today.

He said that during the last ten years, the Modi government has taken concrete steps for better health services and facilities, the benefits of which are being availed by the common people.On this occasion, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the result of Prime Minister Modi’s vision is that the number of medical colleges in the country is increasing rapidly. He said that during the last years, ten crore people have got the benefit of Jan Aushadhi Yojana.

Union Minister of State for Health, Dr. SP Singh Baghel, while mentioning the achievements of the government, said that health services are expanding rapidly in the country. He said that Uttar Pradesh has also made a distinct place for itself in the field of health services.