इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2024 07:33:17      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: Chief Electoral Officer reviews security arrangements for upcoming LS elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole held a high-level review of security arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the UT which has five Parliamentary constituencies.

During the meeting of the Nodal Officers from various security agencies and departments, the CEO emphasized the urgency of preparedness for the elections and urged enhanced coordination among officers. He issued directives to key security stakeholders, including the Police, the Army, and BSF, urging heightened vigilance around critical infrastructures such as airports and Railway Stations. The CEO tasked the BSF and other intelligence agencies with combating narcotics smuggling along the International Border and thwarting the circulation of counterfeit currency. Additionally, a call to action was extended to curtail illicit financial activities, including hawala transactions.

In a bid to stem any illicit financial flows, the CEO called upon the IT department to closely monitor pawnbrokers, suspected conduits for election-related cash influx. Stricter scrutiny protocols were outlined, including investigations into cash transactions exceeding Rs. one lakh and gold possessions exceeding one kilogram. Banking authorities were urged to monitor transactions exhibiting suspicious patterns, particularly large cash withdrawals or staggered amounts. The Excise Department was tasked with enforcing stringent regulations on liquor stocking and distribution, with a mandate to eradicate illicit alcohol production. District Election Control Rooms will also be established across all districts well before the announcement of elections they will operate round-the-clock, serving as conduits for reporting any untoward activities to the central control room under the aegis of the CEO’s office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart