J&K: Chief Electoral Officer reviews security arrangements for upcoming LS elections

AMN / WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole held a high-level review of security arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the UT which has five Parliamentary constituencies.

During the meeting of the Nodal Officers from various security agencies and departments, the CEO emphasized the urgency of preparedness for the elections and urged enhanced coordination among officers. He issued directives to key security stakeholders, including the Police, the Army, and BSF, urging heightened vigilance around critical infrastructures such as airports and Railway Stations. The CEO tasked the BSF and other intelligence agencies with combating narcotics smuggling along the International Border and thwarting the circulation of counterfeit currency. Additionally, a call to action was extended to curtail illicit financial activities, including hawala transactions.

In a bid to stem any illicit financial flows, the CEO called upon the IT department to closely monitor pawnbrokers, suspected conduits for election-related cash influx. Stricter scrutiny protocols were outlined, including investigations into cash transactions exceeding Rs. one lakh and gold possessions exceeding one kilogram. Banking authorities were urged to monitor transactions exhibiting suspicious patterns, particularly large cash withdrawals or staggered amounts. The Excise Department was tasked with enforcing stringent regulations on liquor stocking and distribution, with a mandate to eradicate illicit alcohol production. District Election Control Rooms will also be established across all districts well before the announcement of elections they will operate round-the-clock, serving as conduits for reporting any untoward activities to the central control room under the aegis of the CEO’s office.