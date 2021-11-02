India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
02 Nov 2021

PM Modi meets Boris Johnson in Glasgow on the sidelines of COP26

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his UK counterpart Boris Johnson in Glasgow on the sidelines of COP26 yesterday. Mr Modi congratulated Mr Johnson for successfully organizing the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation. Mr Modi reiterated India’s commitment to closely working with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation of green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies. During the meeting, the two Prime Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 priorities particularly in the trade and economy, people-to-people, health, defence and security areas. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership including steps taken towards the launch of Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Both the leaders also discussed regional and global challenges including Afghanistan, Counter-Terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid global economic recovery.

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his desire to welcome the British Prime Minister in India soon.

