India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday committed to ‘net zero’ emissions by India by the year 2070. “India will be net zero by 2070,” the Prime Minister told the World speaking at the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit (WLS)’.

Mr Modi made this announcements at the COP-26 climate summit in Glasgow.

This mega announcement was a part of the five ‘amrit tatva’ or ‘panchamrit’ from India that he gifted to the world. Upscaling India’s targets, the Prime Minister announced the country will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and fulfil 50% of its energy requirement through renewable energy by 2030.

India, he said, will cut down its net projected carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes from now until 2030 and bring down the carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45% by the year.

At the same time, however, he also urged the developed world to fulfil their long held promises of technology and finance transfer to the developing nations.

“Today, when India has resolved to move forward with a new commitment and new energy, then the climate finance and transfer of low-cost technology transfer become even more important,” he said.

Reminding developing nations of the “reality of promises made so far over climate finance,” he said: “When we are taking forward our ambition regarding climate action, the ambitions of world over climate finance cannot keep standing at the point where they were at the time of Paris Agreement.

“India constitutes 17% of the global population and its contribution to the emission has only been 5%. But today, the entire world admits that India is the only major economy which has delivered on Paris agreements in letter and spirit,” he said.