NTA declares NEET-UG 2021 result

AMN / NEW DELHI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 result on its official website neet.nta.nic.in The entrance test for admission in Undergraduate Medical Courses was conducted on 12th of September this year.

In the examination over 16 lakh students had appeared.

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET result is being sent to candidates on their registered email addresses. Students have to login to their email ID to download the NEET score card.

The NTA has also said that the NEET score card will be released on the official website of the NTA.

The examination was conducted on September 12 and the provisional answer key was released on October 15, 2021. Around 16 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.

The NEET result will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard. The admission of qualified candidates in the undergraduate medical courses will be granted through the rank secured in NEET UG exam.

The record of NEET result would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets, the NTA has said.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket w ...

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

T20 World Cup: India to take on New Zealand in Dubai today; England crush Australia by 8 wickets

AMN In ICC Men's T-20 Cricket World Cup, England crushed Australia by 8 wickets at Dubai International Stad ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

