Vice President emphasizes that good governance must percolate down to lowest level

AMN / NEW DELHI

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasized that good governance must percolate down to the lowest level. Mr Naidu stated this while addressing the 67th Annual Meeting of General Body of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) through video conferencing. He said, the government has been making policies and designing programmes that are intended to improve the quality of life of people.

Mentioning about several initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission, Ayushman Bharat-Digital Mission and the recently announced 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan, ‘Gati Shakti.

Mr Naidu said that India is clearly on a transformative path. Referring to COVID-19 pandemic, the Vice President said that despite the difficult time during the pandemic, the country showed extraordinary resilience to withstand the crisis and successfully tapped into its inner strengths and turned these challenges into opportunities.

Lauding the performance of Indian sportspersons in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Tokyo Paralympic 2020, Mr Naidu said the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ is reflecting in sports too. He said, the Government has planned to establish 1000 Khelo India Centres across the country. He said that Indian Institute of Public Administration as a premier institution dedicated to the theory and practice of public administration, must play a pivotal role in bridging the capacity gaps in the delivery system. He said, IIPA is a fit organization to catalyze the new wave of governance reforms in the country.