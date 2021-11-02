India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
NEET-UG results declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2021 05:58:45      انڈین آواز

ED arrests Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / MUMBAI

Enforcement Directorate has arrested Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after more than 12 hours of questioning in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case. Deshmukh, who had stepped down earlier this year from his post amid a row over bribery allegations against him, was refused relief by the Bombay High Court on Friday as he had appealed for the cancellation of the summons by the probe agency.

In a video statement yesterday, the 71-year-old NCP leader had said that all allegations against him are false. Mumbai’s former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of corruption and extortion. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of interference and using the police to extort up to 100 crore rupees every month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Team confident of a podium finish at the Hockey Junior World Cup: Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad

Harpal  Singh  Bedi  New  Delhi 01 November:  Promising midfielder Vivek Sagar Pra ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket w ...

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz