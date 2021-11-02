ED arrests Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

AMN / MUMBAI

Enforcement Directorate has arrested Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after more than 12 hours of questioning in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case. Deshmukh, who had stepped down earlier this year from his post amid a row over bribery allegations against him, was refused relief by the Bombay High Court on Friday as he had appealed for the cancellation of the summons by the probe agency.

In a video statement yesterday, the 71-year-old NCP leader had said that all allegations against him are false. Mumbai’s former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of corruption and extortion. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of interference and using the police to extort up to 100 crore rupees every month.