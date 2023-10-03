PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple development projects in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation development projects worth 27,000 crore rupees in Jagdalpur, the divisional headquarters of tribal Bastar division in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the dream of a developed India will be fulfilled only when every state, every district and every village is developed.



Mr Modi said that the poor hold the first right to the country’s resources. He emphasized that the government is dedicated to work towards the well-being of the poor, regardless of their class or caste.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of consistently working to divide the nation along caste lines.