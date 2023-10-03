Nobel Prize in Physics jointly awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier

They worked on extremely short pulses of light to study rapid movements of electrons

AMN / WEB DESK

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday awarded the 2023 Physics Nobel Prize to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter. According to the academy, the trio are being recognised for their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules.



Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy. The laureates’ contributions have enabled the investigation of processes that are so rapid they were previously impossible to follow. The laureates have created flashes of light that are short enough to take snapshots of electrons’ extremely rapid movements.



While Ferenc Kraus is a German Physicist, Anne L’Huillier is from Sweden and Pierre Agostini is an American.



The Nobel Prize in Physics is a yearly award given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences to those who have made the most outstanding contributions to humankind in the field of physics.