PM Modi lays foundation, inaugurates several projects in Andhra Pradesh

AMN / Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over 2 lakh crore rupees today in Andhra Pradesh from Visakhapatnam. Addressing the public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister said it is a big day for Andhra Pradesh as significant green energy initiatives and crucial infrastructure development projects have been launched.

He said his government is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh. He said Swarna-Andhra Pradesh 2047 is integral to Viksit Bharat 2047. He said that Andhra Pradesh is the hub for emerging technologies and the NDA Government will support Andhra Pradesh to realise its dream to become a 2.5 trillion dollar economy by 2047. He said his government is committed to ensuring inclusive and all-round development of everyone in the state.

Mr Modi said that the Green Hydrogen project and bulk drug park will give impetus for industrial development and generate employment. The Prime Minister said that the Krishnapatnam Industrial Park (KRIS) city will bring in thousands of crores in investment and ensure the development of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the longstanding dream of a railway zone in Andhra Pradesh has been realised with the laying of the foundation for the construction of the headquarters of the South Coast Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam. He said that this will spur development and tourism in the region. Mr Modi further said that the NDA government will support Andhra Pradesh to realise the full potential of the blue economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the 1 lakh 85 thousand crore rupees state-of-the-art NTPC Green Energy Limited’s Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka (pronounced as पूडिमढाका) near Visakhapatnam. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for ten road construction and expansion projects worth 4,593 crores rupees and six railway projects worth 6,028 crores rupees. The Prime Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Industrial Park (KRIS) city worth 2139 crores rupees in Tirupati District along with laying of foundation stone for the construction of the South Coast Railway Zone Headquarters at Visakhapatnam and Bulk Drug Park worth 1,877 crores rupees at Nakkapalli near Visakhapatnam. On this occasion, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation seven road projects worth 3,044 crores rupees and three railway lines in Rayalaseema region worth 5,718 crores rupees.

Earlier today after he arrived in Visakhapatnam, Mr Modi held a road show along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.