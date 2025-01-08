Gadkari announces pan-India scheme for Driver Training Institutes

AMN

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced a scheme for the pan-India setup of Driver Training Institutes (DTIs) which will provide incentives for setting up DTIs and additional incentives for the integrated infrastructure of Automated Testing Stations (ATSs) and DTIs. Addressing a press conference, he said that there is a lack of skilled drivers in the country and the government is committed to setting up more driving training centres in the country.

Mr Gadkari said that road safety was the utmost priority in the meeting with the transport minister of all states and Union Territories. Speaking about the transformation in the transport sector he added that in the meeting all kinds of issues, solutions, and steps were discussed to drive transformation in road and transport sector of the country.

During the two-day workshop, the following topics were deliberated, and specific actions for respective stakeholders were aligned, to help propel the road transport ecosystem forward:

1. Sustainable Transport

a. Accelerating implementation of Vehicle Scrapping Policy: Expediting operationalization of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) and Automated Testing Stations (ATSs) by states, and standardization of audit requirements & ratings of scrapping centers are some of the ideas discussed in this theme.

b. Pan-India adoption of PUCC 2.0: Revised PUCC guidelines were presented to ensure all the States are onboarded on them at the earliest.

c. Introduction of BS-VII norms: Timelines for introduction of new norms were discussed, along with expected reduction in pollution with the norms.

2. Safer Movement

a. Hon’ble RT&H Minister launched the scheme for pan-India setup of Driver Training Institutes (DTI) which provides incentives for setting up DTIs and additional incentives for integrated infrastructure of ATSs and DTIs.

b. Improvement in road safety through technology (e-DAR, IRAD, Sanjaya, Naksha): Hon’ble RT&H launched Naksha (Data Driven Road Safety Stack) with three applications Sanjaya Portal, Field Perception Survey, Madras matrix for road safety and black spot identification. Live demos were given for all applications. States have committed to using these tools for black spot reduction. Deliberations were done to have single emergency toll free number across the country. States were briefed about HumSafar policy and Wayside Amenities along the National Highways which play a crucial role in providing driver convenience while travelling on Highways.

Mandating reflective tapes to avoid night accidents and leveraging ATMS for e-challan issuance in cases of road safety violations were also deliberated. To promote post-crash care, cashless treatment for road accident victims (toll free number 112) and compensation for hit & run victims were also deliberated.

c. Improvement in E-Rickshaw Safety: It was agreed that given the proliferation of e-rickshaws across the country, specific regulations and guidelines for improving E-Rickshaw safety need to be introduced.

d. Improvement in vehicular safety: For other vehicle categories, to improve the vehicular safety, deliberations were done for:

Upgradation in bus body code for improved safety and accessibility for divyangjans and senior citizens.

for improved safety and accessibility for divyangjans and senior citizens. Scaling up of BNCAP for all 4W models of OEMs for safety rating

for all 4W models of OEMs for safety rating Introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for trucks

for trucks Strict enforcement of Retro reflective tape for transport vehicle safety

e. Implementation of Integrated Command Control Center for women safety in public service vehicles: Implementation of monitoring centers & vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) for safety of women & children were discussed, where ideas such as linking permit of transport vehicles to VLTD status and leveraging geo-location linked to panic button trigger for enforcement agency will be actioned.

3. Smart Mobility for Increased Convenience of Citizens

a. Pan-India launch of all faceless transport services (Vahan, Sarathi): States to complete launch and integration of all Faceless services by end of Mar’25. Further, a Committee of Secretaries with representatives from States, MoRTH and NIC will work towards standardization of faceless services modules, document standardization for registration.

b Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS): STUs to focus in bringing intelligent system software and components, instead of only hardware. Open loop Smart card payment to be encouraged. Automatic Vehicle Location System (AVLS) to be integrated with ERSS for enforcement.

c. Pan-India implementation of AITP, BH Series and HSRP in Vehicles: All these services are critical for ease of living and ease of doing business in India. On AITP, it was decided to form a committee to develop a detailed policy incorporating feedback from states. On HSRP, it was aligned that States will have all MoRTH empaneled vendors for HSRP affixation to reduce delays in HSRP implementation on account of litigation.

The workshops concluded with an address from Hon’ble Union Minister, Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari reinforcing the need to brings together all of these themes into a cohesive, forward-looking vision. Our collaborative efforts in this room will lay the foundation for a transport system that serves the needs of every citizen, contributes to our national development, and ensures a sustainable and safe future for all citizens.