PM reaches Bhubaneswar to inaugurate  Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

Jan 8, 2025
PM Modi reaches Bhubaneswar to formally inaugurate  Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar this evening to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. The Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the Convention tomorrow morning at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Mr Modi was accorded a warm welcome by various cultural troupes with traditional folk dances from the Biju Patnaik International Airport to Raj Bhawan, where the Prime Minister will make a night halt. President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar tomorrow evening to attend the valedictory function of the convention on Friday.

The President will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman upon members of the Indian diaspora to recognise their achievements in various fields. The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas kick started this morning with the inauguration of Yuva Pravasi Bharatiya Divas attended by Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Youth Services and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and other dignitaries.

