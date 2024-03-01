इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2024 02:53:33      انڈین آواز
PM Modi launches several development projects in Jharkhand

AMN / DHANBAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth 35,700 crore rupees in Jharkhand from Sindri in Dhanbad district.

These projects are related to fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors. Mr. Modi dedicated to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd’s (HURL) Sindri fertiliser plant, in order to attain self-sufficiency in the urea sector. The plant has been developed at a cost of over 8,900 crore rupees. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said, India’s urea production reached 310 lakh tonnes now from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014, a significant step towards self-dependence in fertiliser. He said, Jharkhand got a gift of projects worth over 35,000 crore. Prime Minister said, it was Modi’s guarantee to revive the Sindri fertiliser plant and it was fulfilled today. Mr. Modi said, that with the dedication of this plant to the nation, India will become self-dependent in urea.

Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several rail projects worth over 17,600 crore rupees in the state. These projects include third and fourth lines connecting Sone Nagar and Andal, Tori-Shivpur first and second, and Biratoli-Shivpur third line, Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line and Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line. These projects will expand the rail services in the state and lead to the socio-economic development of the region.

Mr. Modi also flagged off three trains during the programme. This includes the Deoghar-Dibrugarh train service, the MEMU train between Tatanagar and Badampahar, and the long-haul freight train from Shivpur station.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation’s important power projects in Jharkhand, including Unit 1 of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) at Chatra. Developed at a cost of over 7,500 crore rupees, the project is expected to improve power supply in the region.

Mr. Modi also inaugurated the North Urimari coal handling plant of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), in the Ramgarh district.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than 7,200 crore rupees in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal.

Tomorrow, Mr. Modi will reach Krishnanagar in the Nadia district of West Bengal, where he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth 15,000 crore rupees. 

PM will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth 21 thousand 400 crores in Bihar’s Aurangabad. He will also visit Begusarai, where he will participate in a public programme and inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple oil and gas sector projects worth about 1.48 lakh crore rupees across the country.

