PM Modi launches Infrastructure for Resilient Island States on sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) on sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow this afternoon. It is aimed at achieving sustainable development through a systematic approach to resilient, sustainable and inclusive infrastructure in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the launch of IRIS gives a new hope, confidence and satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries. He said, the last few decades have proved that no one is untouched by the wrath of climate change and the small island developing states face biggest threat from climate change.

The Prime Minister added that Indian Space Research Organisation will build a special data window for Small Island Developing States to provide them timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring and coast-line monitoring.

Co-hosted by Australia and UK, the IRIS launch event saw over 100 attendees. Leaders of SIDS including Fiji, Jamaica and Mauritius also participated in the event.