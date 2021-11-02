India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
NEET-UG results declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2021 12:14:08      انڈین آواز

PM Modi launches Infrastructure for Resilient Island States on sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) on sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow this afternoon. It is aimed at achieving sustainable development through a systematic approach to resilient, sustainable and inclusive infrastructure in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the launch of IRIS gives a new hope, confidence and satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries. He said, the last few decades have proved that no one is untouched by the wrath of climate change and the small island developing states face biggest threat from climate change.

The Prime Minister added that Indian Space Research Organisation will build a special data window for Small Island Developing States to provide them timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring and coast-line monitoring.

Co-hosted by Australia and UK, the IRIS launch event saw over 100 attendees. Leaders of SIDS including Fiji, Jamaica and Mauritius also participated in the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Team confident of a podium finish at the Hockey Junior World Cup: Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad

Harpal  Singh  Bedi  New  Delhi 01 November:  Promising midfielder Vivek Sagar Pra ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket w ...

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz