Defence Council approves proposals worth 7,965 crore rupees for Armed Forces modernisation

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today approved proposals worth 7,965 crore rupees for Armed Forces modernisation under Make in India. Approval has been given for procurement of twelve Light Utility Helicopters from HAL and Lynx U2 Fire Control System from BEL to enhance detection tracking and engagement capabilities of Naval warships. Approval has also been given for Mid-Life Upgradation of Dornier Aircraft from HAL to increase Naval capacity of coastal surveillance. All of these proposals are under Make in India with a focus on design, development and manufacturing in India.

As a further impetus to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a global procurement case of Naval guns has been foreclosed with these guns’ quantity added to the upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) being manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. These SRGMs provide niche capabilities of engaging fast manoeuvring targets using guided munitions and range extensions and are to be fitted on the warships of the Indian Navy.