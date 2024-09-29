THE INDIAN AWAAZ

PM Modi launches development projects worth over Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra

Sep 29, 2024

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone and inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various projects in Maharashtra worth over 11,200 crore rupees through video conferencing. Speaking about the projects inaugurated in Pune, Prime Minister said that these projects will give a boost to urban development and significantly add to ‘Ease of Living’ for the people. He hit out at the previous governments for stalling major projects in Maharashtra.

Speaking about the revamping of the Solapur Airport, he said this will significantly enhance connectivity in the area and give a boost to tourism, particularly religious tourism in Pandharpur. The existing terminal building of Solapur Airport has been revamped to serve more than 4 lakh passengers annually. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Bidkin Industrial Area, which is a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program of the Govt. of India, situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Speaking about the project, he said this is going to attract huge investment and create thousands of employment opportunities in the area. Governor of Maharashtra C. P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar, and others were present at the event.

